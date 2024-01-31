Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000,000 shares of company stock worth $267,520,000 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,705,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

