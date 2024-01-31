Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 179 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,083. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.