Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.25. 273,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.74 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5,021.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

