Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 646,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,090. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

