Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,551,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. 796,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,115. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

