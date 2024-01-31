Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GS traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $390.32. The stock had a trading volume of 709,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,485. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

