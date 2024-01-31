Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,007 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 1.18% of Kellanova worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 40.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 949,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. 194,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,427. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

