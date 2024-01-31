Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 38 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,766. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $479.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

