Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.07. The stock had a trading volume of 526,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,550. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.97 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

