Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 billion-$80.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.5 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 1,150,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46,520.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

