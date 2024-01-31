T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,014,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.