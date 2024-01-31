TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

