Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 5.2%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 365,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 767,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -93.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $1,705,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

