Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.380 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.38 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11,039.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

