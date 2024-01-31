Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $104.59

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.59, but opened at $95.49. Teradyne shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 846,413 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.74%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after buying an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

