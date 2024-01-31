Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.37

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 5704439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

