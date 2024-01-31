Texas Instruments Incorporated Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.