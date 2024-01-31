Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.43 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $940.28 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,068,889 coins and its circulating supply is 969,183,223 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

