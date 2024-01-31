The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 1,717,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

