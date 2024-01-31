The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

