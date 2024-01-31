The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 28.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.81.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.32. 481,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,648. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

