The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HIG opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 717,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,091,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 566,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.