The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 642.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 151.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

