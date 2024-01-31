The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $161.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Middleby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Middleby by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 14,616.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.