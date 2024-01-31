The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

