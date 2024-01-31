The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Progressive worth $134,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 86.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after buying an additional 1,178,878 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

