Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $232.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.