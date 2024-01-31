Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $232.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.79.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Price Performance
TSCO opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.