Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $259.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

