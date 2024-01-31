Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 5.6%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 161,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 696,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 107,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.