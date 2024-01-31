Treatt plc (LON:TET) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.46 Per Share

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Treatt Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 460 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 474.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.23. The company has a market cap of £281.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,608.33 and a beta of 0.94. Treatt has a 12-month low of GBX 406.50 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.29).

Get Treatt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.47), for a total transaction of £46,968.90 ($59,711.29). Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 730 ($9.28) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.64) to GBX 610 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TET

About Treatt

(Get Free Report)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.