Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.25

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 26544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 33.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

