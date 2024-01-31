Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.25

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 26544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
