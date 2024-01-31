Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

