U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $75,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 970,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

