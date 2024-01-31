UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,928. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

