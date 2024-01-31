United Co.s Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:UNC opened at C$114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. United Co.s has a 12-month low of C$98.32 and a 12-month high of C$114.54.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 83.18%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

