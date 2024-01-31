United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

