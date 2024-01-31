United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 4.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $138,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average of $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

