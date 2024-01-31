UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 27.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.1 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UNH stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.89. 700,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,291. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.32. The stock has a market cap of $469.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $435,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

