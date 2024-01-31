Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81. Unum Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

