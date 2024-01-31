US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 98,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

