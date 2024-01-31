Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.16. 979,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

