Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

