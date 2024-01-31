Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

