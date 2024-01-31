Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Insight Advisors LLC PA’s 8th Largest Position

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 118,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.17. 149,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

