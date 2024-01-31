Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.