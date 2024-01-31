Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.08. 106,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,319. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

