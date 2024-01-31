Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 1,727,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,067. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

