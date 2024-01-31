Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.23. 158,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $273.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

