Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. 64,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,547. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

