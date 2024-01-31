Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.72

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 1502442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.