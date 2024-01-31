Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.72

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 1502442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
